Waverly Advisors LLC Buys 6,372 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Waverly Advisors LLC raised its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,372 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 313.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Graney & King LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WBD shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Piazza Samuel A. Jr. Di acquired 17,346 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.41 per share, with a total value of $197,917.86. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 159,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,824.12. The trade was a 12.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

Shares of WBD stock opened at $9.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $12.70. The stock has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of -1.97, a PEG ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.46.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 28.34%. The company had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

