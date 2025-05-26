Waverly Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ)

Waverly Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSMQ. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 75,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Francis Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $386,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000.

Shares of BSMQ opened at $23.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.58. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.04 and a 1-year high of $23.85.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.057 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

