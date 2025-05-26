Waverly Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,890,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 174.2% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,416,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,374,000 after acquiring an additional 899,841 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,898,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,703,000 after buying an additional 740,214 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 15,533.9% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 649,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,891,000 after purchasing an additional 645,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,943,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,776,000 after buying an additional 623,583 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $108.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.81 and a 1 year high of $203.14. The stock has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.95.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 30.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

BLDR has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $130.00 target price on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Builders FirstSource from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.58.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

