Vise Technologies Inc. Sells 286 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Vise Technologies Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NCM Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 8.1%

Shares of MTUM stock opened at $225.97 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $168.49 and a 12 month high of $231.39. The company has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $207.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.65.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

