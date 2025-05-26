Vise Technologies Inc. Has $544,000 Stock Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) by 91.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,677 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,326,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 445,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,578,000 after buying an additional 27,345 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 420,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,775,000 after buying an additional 211,482 shares during the last quarter. Selkirk Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Selkirk Management LLC now owns 365,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,917,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 1,261.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 260,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,454,000 after buying an additional 241,331 shares during the last quarter. 20.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.74, for a total transaction of $79,325.96. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 50,681 shares in the company, valued at $3,483,811.94. The trade was a 2.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 2,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total value of $209,312.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 142,636 shares in the company, valued at $10,460,924.24. This represents a 1.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,741 shares of company stock worth $11,414,034 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZG. Barclays cut their price objective on Zillow Group from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Monday, April 28th. They set a “mixed” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Zillow Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Zillow Group from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.80.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Shares of ZG opened at $65.27 on Monday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.40 and a 52-week high of $86.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.72 and its 200-day moving average is $71.87. The firm has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.87, a PEG ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 2.22.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.88 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Further Reading

