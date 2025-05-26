Vise Technologies Inc. Has $538,000 Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 102.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APO. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,413,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,550,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695,979 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,135,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,454,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691,700 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 245.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,653,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,146 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,452,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,065,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,382,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on APO shares. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $214.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $191.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.00.

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Leon D. Black sold 500,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $71,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,604,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,913,877,766. The trade was a 1.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lb 2018 Gst Trust bought 607,725 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $111.39 per share, with a total value of $67,694,487.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 621,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,257,178.06. This trade represents a 4,331.92% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

APO stock opened at $130.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.02. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $95.11 and a one year high of $189.49. The stock has a market cap of $74.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.67.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.02). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 35.73%.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

