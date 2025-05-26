Vident Advisory LLC Sells 17,113 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Vident Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 57.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,113 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Diodes by 198.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Diodes during the fourth quarter worth about $970,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Diodes by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,910,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $364,517,000 after purchasing an additional 102,263 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Diodes during the fourth quarter worth about $7,063,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Diodes by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DIOD. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Diodes from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Diodes from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Diodes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Diodes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

Diodes Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of Diodes stock opened at $45.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.26. Diodes Incorporated has a 52-week low of $32.93 and a 52-week high of $86.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.42 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.25.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Diodes had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $332.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Diodes announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 8th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

