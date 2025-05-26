Vident Advisory LLC Sells 11,608 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Vident Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 73.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,223 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,608 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in PTC by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,264,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,174,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,653 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PTC by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,292,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,627,961,000 after acquiring an additional 240,080 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PTC by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,029,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $555,626,000 after acquiring an additional 67,504 shares during the last quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP boosted its position in PTC by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,514,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,484,000 after acquiring an additional 85,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in PTC by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,313,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,472,000 after acquiring an additional 129,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

PTC Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $168.77 on Monday. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.38 and a fifty-two week high of $203.09. The stock has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.09, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.42. PTC had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $636.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of PTC from $210.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (down previously from $210.00) on shares of PTC in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of PTC from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of PTC from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PTC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at PTC

In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $318,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,836,960. This trade represents a 10.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.53, for a total transaction of $96,739.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,650.12. This trade represents a 7.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

See Also

