Vident Advisory LLC Cuts Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Vident Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 231,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,022,000 after acquiring an additional 43,749 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 13,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,968,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 177.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 20,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 13,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $110.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.93.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $97.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.40. Oshkosh Co. has a one year low of $76.82 and a one year high of $118.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 21.79%.

About Oshkosh

(Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.