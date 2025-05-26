Vident Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 39.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,571 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 606 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on STX shares. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Seagate Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Mizuho lowered their target price on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.37.

Seagate Technology Stock Up 3.6%

NASDAQ:STX opened at $112.74 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.58. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $63.19 and a 52 week high of $115.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.32.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 63.48% and a net margin of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 25th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.62%.

Seagate Technology declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the data storage provider to buy up to 21.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

In other news, Director Judy Bruner sold 10,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total transaction of $1,135,584.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,654.28. This represents a 45.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total value of $7,662,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 485,677 shares in the company, valued at $53,167,061.19. This represents a 12.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,856 shares of company stock valued at $11,202,861. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

