Vident Advisory LLC Boosts Position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) by 187.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,081 shares of the coal producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,884 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Peabody Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,346,729 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $153,841,000 after purchasing an additional 88,466 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Peabody Energy by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,785,337 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $79,265,000 after buying an additional 215,614 shares during the last quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. lifted its stake in Peabody Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 3,620,014 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $75,803,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Peabody Energy by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,620,897 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $33,942,000 after buying an additional 33,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Peabody Energy by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,543,915 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $32,330,000 after buying an additional 360,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BTU has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Peabody Energy from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Peabody Energy from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

Peabody Energy Price Performance

Peabody Energy stock opened at $13.90 on Monday. Peabody Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $29.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.49.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The coal producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.20. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Peabody Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.19%.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

Further Reading

