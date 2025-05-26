Vident Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,495 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC raised its position in shares of Watsco by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Watsco by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 754 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Watsco by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Watsco by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,692 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Watsco by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,949 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WSO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Watsco from $475.00 to $455.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Watsco in a research report on Monday, April 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $515.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Watsco from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Watsco from $560.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Watsco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $480.83.

Watsco Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE WSO opened at $454.98 on Monday. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $439.08 and a 52 week high of $571.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $485.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $496.42.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.36). Watsco had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.62 EPS for the current year.

Watsco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.70. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.24%.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Articles

