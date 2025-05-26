Vident Advisory LLC Acquires 13,288 Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Free Report) (TSE:NG) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 211,388 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 13,288 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in NovaGold Resources were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 317,029 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 135,705 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 68,690 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 22,601 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 224,614 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 70,780 shares during the period. 57.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

NovaGold Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NG opened at $3.58 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.44. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $5.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.54 and a beta of 1.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of NovaGold Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NG

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Free Report) (TSE:NG).

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.