Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $55,000 Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOOV. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.5%
Shares of NYSEARCA VOOV opened at $180.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $159.99 and a 12-month high of $199.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.49.
About Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF
The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF
- Asset Allocation Strategies in Volatile Markets
- This Market Sell-Off Might Trigger a Value Rotation Into Pepsi
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Alphabet Stock Lags—But Waymo May Be Its Hidden Driver
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Trade Desk Silences Critics; Recovery Looks Poised to Continue
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.