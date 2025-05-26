Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 222 General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on GD. Susquehanna raised their target price on General Dynamics from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. BTIG Research cut General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on General Dynamics from $261.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on General Dynamics from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $268.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.00.

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.8%

GD opened at $274.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $267.91. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $239.20 and a 1-year high of $316.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.49.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. Analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th were given a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 11th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 41.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 27,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total value of $7,499,895.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,297,195.12. The trade was a 37.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

