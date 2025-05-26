Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Holdings Cut by United Advisor Group LLC

United Advisor Group LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. United Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 40 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 1.2%

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $595.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $550.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $594.54. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $451.00 and a 1-year high of $648.76.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.