Two Sigma Advisers LP Reduces Holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) by 59.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 232,801 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.10% of Nordstrom worth $3,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 4th quarter worth about $3,767,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,712,452 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,356,000 after purchasing an additional 289,596 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 4th quarter worth about $415,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 4th quarter worth about $33,480,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,202 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 24,944 shares during the period. 88.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JWN. Wall Street Zen began coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Sunday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

NYSE:JWN opened at $24.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.14. Nordstrom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.45 and a fifty-two week high of $24.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.97.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a negative return on equity of 18.04%. Analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

