The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Receives $430.32 Average Price Target from Analysts

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $426.77.

Several analysts recently commented on HD shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Home Depot from $445.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Gordon Haskett increased their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Home Depot from $410.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Home Depot from $461.00 to $456.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $363.17 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $359.90 and a 200 day moving average of $387.11. Home Depot has a 1 year low of $323.77 and a 1 year high of $439.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Home Depot will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 62.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

