Sunbelt Securities Inc. Sells 86,364 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 92.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,364 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Price Performance

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock opened at $65.27 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.53. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a one year low of $53.17 and a one year high of $66.16. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

