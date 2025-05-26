Sunbelt Securities Inc. Sells 72 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned about 0.12% of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIZE. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Trinity Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 93,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the period. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,261,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period.

SIZE opened at $147.76 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $126.83 and a 1-year high of $159.48. The company has a market capitalization of $325.07 million, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.04.

The iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (SIZE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Low Size index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are weighted by the inverse natural logarithm of their market capitalization. SIZE was launched on Apr 16, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

