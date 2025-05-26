Sunbelt Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 176.2% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 138,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 88,175 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $330,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 399.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 999,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,769,000 after acquiring an additional 799,064 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 824,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,266,000 after acquiring an additional 210,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 188,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,858,000 after acquiring an additional 55,266 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGCB opened at $25.86 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.04. Capital Group Core Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.45 and a 12-month high of $27.24.

Capital Group Core Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Capital Group Core Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.0884 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Capital Group Core Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

The Capital Group Core Bond ETF (CGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US bonds rated as investment grade. Holdings may also include other debt securities and derivatives. CGCB was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

