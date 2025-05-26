Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $314,000 Holdings in Innovator Uncapped Accelerated U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:XUSP)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. cut its position in shares of Innovator Uncapped Accelerated U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:XUSP – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned about 1.07% of Innovator Uncapped Accelerated U.S. Equity ETF worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trek Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator Uncapped Accelerated U.S. Equity ETF by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Uncapped Accelerated U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $600,000. Capasso Planning Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Uncapped Accelerated U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,602,000. Sollinda Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Uncapped Accelerated U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Uncapped Accelerated U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

XUSP opened at $38.77 on Monday. Innovator Uncapped Accelerated U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $30.91 and a twelve month high of $42.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.06 and a 200-day moving average of $39.67. The stock has a market cap of $36.83 million, a PE ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 1.21.

The Innovator Uncapped Accelerated U.S. Equity ETF (XUSP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide the potential to outperform the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), after achieving performance thresholds. The fund uses four, one-year FLEX Options packages with laddered 3-month expiration dates.

