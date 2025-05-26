Sunbelt Securities Inc. Decreases Stake in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF (BATS:FFLG)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lowered its position in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF (BATS:FFLG – Free Report) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,493 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned about 0.08% of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FFLG. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 16.4%

FFLG stock opened at $24.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $392.67 million, a P/E ratio of 33.96 and a beta of 1.24. Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $26.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.30.

Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF (FFLG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in large-cap growth stocks from US and foreign issuers. Stocks are selected based on fundamental factors FFLG was launched on Feb 2, 2021 and is issued by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.