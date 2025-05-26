Sunbelt Securities Inc. Buys New Shares in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:YSEP)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:YSEP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September by 376.3% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September by 153.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 8,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 10,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period.

FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September Trading Down 0.3%

BATS:YSEP opened at $23.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $105.80 million, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.48. FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September has a 12-month low of $20.79 and a 12-month high of $23.98.

About FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September

The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September (YSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the EFA ETF over a specific holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

