Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Shares Purchased by GTS Securities LLC

GTS Securities LLC boosted its position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,659 shares during the quarter. GTS Securities LLC owned 0.11% of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNDL. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF by 185,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF by 2,685.9% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF by 350.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter.

HNDL opened at $20.78 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.61 and a 200-day moving average of $21.29. The company has a market capitalization of $679.92 million, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.57. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $22.44.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a $0.1213 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th.

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

