Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 8,712 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 39.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,712 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $4,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $3,561,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $510,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 84,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,817,000 after purchasing an additional 27,780 shares during the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $3,285,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on BIO. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $320.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $409.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $355.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.40.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $224.08 on Monday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.38 and a twelve month high of $387.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 6.48.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.81. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 71.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

