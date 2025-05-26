Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 119,128 Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its holdings in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) by 60.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,128 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vertex worth $4,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VERX. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vertex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Vertex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Vertex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Vertex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vertex by 7,675.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex alerts:

Vertex Stock Performance

NASDAQ VERX opened at $37.94 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Vertex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.26 and a 12-month high of $60.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.78, a PEG ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Vertex had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $177.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VERX. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Vertex from $64.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Vertex in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Vertex from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Vertex in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Vertex

Insider Transactions at Vertex

In other news, General Counsel Bryan T.R. Rowland sold 43,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $1,555,343.44. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,749.36. This represents a 99.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Destefano sold 109,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $4,124,945.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,066,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,210,329.90. This represents a 9.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,398 shares of company stock worth $5,898,979. Company insiders own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex

(Free Report)

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VERX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.