Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 17,555 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 59.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,555 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.09% of Exponent worth $4,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Exponent during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Exponent during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exponent during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exponent alerts:

Exponent Stock Down 1.6%

NASDAQ EXPO opened at $76.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94 and a beta of 0.95. Exponent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.37 and a twelve month high of $115.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.82 and its 200 day moving average is $86.98.

Exponent Announces Dividend

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $137.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.63 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 19.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Bradley A. James sold 2,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.52, for a total value of $214,226.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John Pye sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total value of $152,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,228,849.28. This represents a 6.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,430 shares of company stock valued at $516,041 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Exponent

(Free Report)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.