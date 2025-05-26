Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Shares Bought by Vident Advisory LLC

Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sandstorm Gold were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sprott Inc. increased its position in Sandstorm Gold by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 4,465,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,916 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Sandstorm Gold by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 399,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 23,947 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Sandstorm Gold by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 501,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Sandstorm Gold by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 552,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 21,858 shares during the period. Finally, Louisbourg Investments Inc. increased its position in Sandstorm Gold by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisbourg Investments Inc. now owns 728,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 108,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Performance

SAND opened at $8.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.14 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.61. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.92 and a 1-year high of $8.91.

Sandstorm Gold Cuts Dividend

Sandstorm Gold ( NYSE:SAND Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $50.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.61 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 14th were paid a $0.014 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 14th. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAND has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Raymond James set a $9.75 price target on Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $7.25 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $11.50 to $11.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

