Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Position Trimmed by American Trust

American Trust lessened its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,171 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in Quanta Services by 4,050.0% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Quanta Services by 700.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Price Performance

NYSE PWR opened at $335.42 on Monday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.08 and a twelve month high of $365.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.73 billion, a PE ratio of 55.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.67.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Quanta Services from $418.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Argus set a $375.00 price target on Quanta Services in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Quanta Services from $331.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Quanta Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.35.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

