QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Omnia Family Wealth LLC

Omnia Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 1.4%

QUALCOMM stock opened at $145.38 on Monday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.80 and a 1-year high of $230.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $159.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.17.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.03. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total transaction of $220,384.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,507.82. This trade represents a 6.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.82, for a total value of $523,308.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,374,385.96. The trade was a 5.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,568 shares of company stock valued at $1,818,305. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QCOM. Citigroup dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $179.00 to $157.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.08.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

