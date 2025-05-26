Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 2,100 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,696 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $14,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $376,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $332,000. Highview Capital Management LLC DE bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $1,003,000. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $944,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,640. This represents a 34.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

VMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $287.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $269.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.91.

NYSE VMC opened at $268.06 on Monday. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $215.08 and a 52 week high of $298.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.13, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $249.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.17.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.20. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

