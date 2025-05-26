Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Reduces Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,068 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Sysco were worth $12,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SYY. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sherman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Sysco from $87.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Sysco from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Sysco from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of SYY stock opened at $71.51 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.90. The company has a market cap of $34.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $67.12 and a 12-month high of $82.23.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $19.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 106.30% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.96%.

Insider Transactions at Sysco

In other news, Director Sheila Talton sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $25,219.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,359.92. This represents a 2.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

