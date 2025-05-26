Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Lowers Stock Holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,772 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $14,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARES. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 704 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Ares Management stock opened at $160.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Ares Management Co. has a 1 year low of $110.63 and a 1 year high of $200.49. The company has a market capitalization of $52.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.50.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $951.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 263.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARES. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ares Management from $197.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Ares Management from $188.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $193.00 price target on shares of Ares Management and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 110,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.17, for a total value of $16,978,128.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,438,000. The trade was a 7.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ashish Bhutani purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $141.33 per share, with a total value of $1,413,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,905 shares in the company, valued at $3,237,163.65. The trade was a 77.49% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 942,680 shares of company stock worth $155,477,123 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.86% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Further Reading

