Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $10.45 Million Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,136 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $10,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Microchip Technology by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,912,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,952,123,000 after purchasing an additional 569,699 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Microchip Technology by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,093,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $636,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131,807 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Microchip Technology by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,247,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $587,718,000 after purchasing an additional 890,819 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $452,627,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in Microchip Technology by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,877,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $451,774,000 after acquiring an additional 653,705 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCHP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,724 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $226,717.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,599.36. The trade was a 10.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 494 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $29,980.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,472.92. This trade represents a 12.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $56.19 on Monday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $34.13 and a twelve month high of $98.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.24. The company has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a PE ratio of 100.34 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $970.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -18,200.00%.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Articles

