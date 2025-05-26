Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Decreases Holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 242,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,958 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $12,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FR. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 200.8% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $85,000. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FR has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

First Industrial Realty Trust Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $48.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.27 and a 200 day moving average of $51.83. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.31 and a fifty-two week high of $58.17.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $177.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.98 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 42.94%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Industrial Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 88.12%.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

