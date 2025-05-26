Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Cuts Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 623,009 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,939 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $13,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tandem Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.13.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 0.7%

HPE stock opened at $17.44 on Monday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $11.97 and a twelve month high of $24.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.27.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 6,409 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $84,534.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

