Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Plans Dividend of $0.05

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 6th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 18th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 28th.

Prospect Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.1% per year over the last three years. Prospect Capital has a payout ratio of 114.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

Prospect Capital Price Performance

PSEC stock opened at $3.34 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.15. Prospect Capital has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $5.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.70 and a beta of 0.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Prospect Capital ( NASDAQ:PSEC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $170.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.29 million.

PSEC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Prospect Capital from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PSEC

Insider Transactions at Prospect Capital

In other Prospect Capital news, CEO John F. Barry purchased 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.32 per share, for a total transaction of $8,640,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 81,501,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,088,350.56. This trade represents a 2.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Gremp bought 19,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.29 per share, for a total transaction of $81,939.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 75,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,406.37. This trade represents a 34.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,548,000 shares of company stock worth $10,970,715. Company insiders own 28.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prospect Capital

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Prospect Capital stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 393,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,139 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Prospect Capital worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.06% of the company’s stock.

About Prospect Capital

(Get Free Report)

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.