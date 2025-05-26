Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.11.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PLNT. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th.

PLNT opened at $105.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.64, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.33. Planet Fitness has a one year low of $60.56 and a one year high of $110.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.18.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $276.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.80 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 14.23% and a negative return on equity of 107.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Planet Fitness will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 4.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 7.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

