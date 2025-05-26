Michael J. Arthur Sells 4,671 Shares of Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO) Stock

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Free Report) CFO Michael J. Arthur sold 4,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.37, for a total value of $15,741.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,192 shares in the company, valued at $347,757.04. This trade represents a 4.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Inspirato Stock Down 0.3%

ISPO stock opened at $3.50 on Monday. Inspirato Incorporated has a 52-week low of $3.11 and a 52-week high of $9.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.04.

Get Inspirato alerts:

Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $65.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.20 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Inspirato Incorporated will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Inspirato

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISPO. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Inspirato in the first quarter valued at $316,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Inspirato by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 111,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 30,028 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in Inspirato in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Inspirato by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 10,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.54% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Inspirato Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company's portfolio includes luxury vacation homes, and accommodations at luxury hotels and resorts, as well as luxury safaris, cruises, custom-designed itineraries, and other experiences.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inspirato Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspirato and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.