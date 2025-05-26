Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $3,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 583,181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $713,627,000 after purchasing an additional 52,726 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 558,471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $682,340,000 after purchasing an additional 11,032 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 455,739 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $557,680,000 after purchasing an additional 25,873 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 363,107 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $444,327,000 after purchasing an additional 96,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth $372,954,000. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,115.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,099.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,209.39. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $946.69 and a 12-month high of $1,546.93. The firm has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.40.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.90 by $0.29. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 591.54% and a net margin of 22.29%. The firm had revenue of $883.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $1,200.00 to $1,110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,034.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,302.11.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

