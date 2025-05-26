Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.25.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MEOH. Barclays reduced their price objective on Methanex from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on Methanex from $62.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Methanex from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Methanex from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Methanex Stock Performance
MEOH stock opened at $32.87 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.93. Methanex has a 1-year low of $25.46 and a 1-year high of $54.49.
Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $857.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Methanex had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Methanex will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.
Methanex Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Methanex’s payout ratio is currently 24.83%.
About Methanex
Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.
See Also
