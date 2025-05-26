Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.25.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MEOH. Barclays reduced their price objective on Methanex from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on Methanex from $62.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Methanex from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Methanex from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Methanex by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,836,661 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $241,549,000 after purchasing an additional 62,467 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Methanex by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,330,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $166,384,000 after buying an additional 95,950 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Methanex by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,131,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,740,000 after purchasing an additional 14,611 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Methanex by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,276,649 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,798,000 after purchasing an additional 376,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Methanex by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,224,388 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,931,000 after purchasing an additional 147,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

MEOH stock opened at $32.87 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.93. Methanex has a 1-year low of $25.46 and a 1-year high of $54.49.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $857.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Methanex had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Methanex will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Methanex’s payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

