Matthew Coley O’brien Purchases 1,750 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Stock

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Coley O’brien acquired 1,750 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.60 per share, with a total value of $20,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 85,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,519.20. This represents a 2.09% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Wendy’s Price Performance

NASDAQ WEN opened at $11.44 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.40. The Wendy’s Company has a 52-week low of $11.24 and a 52-week high of $20.60.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $523.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.11 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 75.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wendy’s Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is presently 59.57%.

WEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wendy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wendy’s

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in Wendy’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,733,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wendy’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,318,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Wendy’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $824,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Wendy’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,921,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Wendy’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Wendy’s U.S., Wendy’s International, and Global Real Estate and Development. The Wendy’s U.S. segment includes the operation and franchising of Wendy’s restaurants in the U.S.

Featured Articles

