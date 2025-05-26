LM Advisors LLC Acquires 3,160 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

LM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the period. LM Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. J. Goldman & Co LP raised its holdings in PayPal by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 261,322 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,304,000 after acquiring an additional 27,812 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 697,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $59,489,000 after purchasing an additional 18,172 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in PayPal by 223.1% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 265,048 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,622,000 after purchasing an additional 183,011 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in PayPal by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 27,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 11,260 shares during the period. Finally, Ring Mountain Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $581,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Arete Research set a $81.00 price target on PayPal in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on PayPal from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.68.

PayPal Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $69.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $67.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.85 and a 12-month high of $93.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PayPal news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total transaction of $176,478.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,145,308.10. This represents a 7.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

