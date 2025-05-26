Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 151.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,974 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,224 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $5,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Littelfuse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,579,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Littelfuse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,865,000. BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments acquired a new stake in Littelfuse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,250,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 119.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 116,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,557,000 after purchasing an additional 63,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 763,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,895,000 after purchasing an additional 55,835 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Littelfuse

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 1,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.50, for a total value of $291,707.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,180,062.50. This represents a 19.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LFUS. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Baird R W lowered shares of Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.25.

Littelfuse Stock Down 1.3%

Littelfuse stock opened at $205.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 45.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $186.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.77. Littelfuse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.10 and a twelve month high of $275.58.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $554.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.60 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.81%.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Recommended Stories

