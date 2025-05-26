Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Stake Boosted by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 889.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 101,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,194 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $4,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLIC. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 397.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KLIC shares. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $53.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Performance

Shares of KLIC opened at $31.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.83 and a beta of 1.53. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $26.63 and a one year high of $53.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.18 and its 200-day moving average is $40.33.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $161.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.10 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 0.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.95) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 227.78%.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

