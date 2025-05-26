KMT Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

KMT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 23,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up about 1.0% of KMT Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5,019.0% in the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 38,039,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,446,000 after acquiring an additional 37,296,320 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2,108.2% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,554,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,347,920 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,863,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,414,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,990,000 after buying an additional 719,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,658,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,286,000 after buying an additional 470,630 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.94 on Monday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.75 and a 52 week high of $51.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.78 and a 200-day moving average of $50.90.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1912 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

