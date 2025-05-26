Joseph S. Galli Sells 3,000 Shares of BV Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVFL) Stock

BV Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVFL – Get Free Report) Director Joseph S. Galli sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $47,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,087.40. This trade represents a 25.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
BV Financial Price Performance
BV Financial stock opened at $15.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $164.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.63. BV Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $18.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.89.
BV Financial (NASDAQ:BVFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BV Financial had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $9.17 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BV Financial
BV Financial Company Profile
BV Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BayVanguard Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and businesses in Maryland. The company offers checking and money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposits. Its loan products include real estate, home equity, construction, lot, auto, boat, and other personal loans; and commercial lending products, such as commercial equipment/installation, commercial real estate, construction, investment real estate, lines of credit, and SBA loans, as well as loans for short-term real estate purchase, renovation, and sale projects.
