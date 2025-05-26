Jonathan Mayle Sells 4,788 Shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Stock

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) SVP Jonathan Mayle sold 4,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $25,472.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 302,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,611,704.64. The trade was a 1.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jonathan Mayle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 11th, Jonathan Mayle sold 37,481 shares of Honest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total value of $182,532.47.

Honest Price Performance

NASDAQ HNST opened at $4.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $534.65 million, a P/E ratio of -121.25 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.77 and its 200-day moving average is $5.85. The Honest Company, Inc. has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $8.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Honest

Honest ( NASDAQ:HNST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Honest had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The company had revenue of $97.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.46 million. Equities analysts anticipate that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Honest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC raised its position in Honest by 6,101.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 6,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 6,712 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Honest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Honest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Honest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Honest in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Honest currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.70.

About Honest

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

