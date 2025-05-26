Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Raises Dividend to $1.25 Per Share

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 1.2528 per share by the business services provider on Monday, July 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This is a 91.2% increase from Intertek Group’s previous dividend of $0.66.

Intertek Group Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of OTCMKTS:IKTSY opened at $64.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.31. Intertek Group has a 12-month low of $51.96 and a 12-month high of $69.97.

Intertek Group Company Profile

Intertek Group plc engages in the provision of quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Consumer Products, Corporate Assurance, Health and Safety, Industry and Infrastructure, and World of Energy.

