Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Raises Dividend to $1.25 Per Share

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 1.2528 per share by the business services provider on Monday, July 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This is a 91.2% increase from Intertek Group’s previous dividend of $0.66.
Intertek Group Trading Up 0.6%
Shares of OTCMKTS:IKTSY opened at $64.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.31. Intertek Group has a 12-month low of $51.96 and a 12-month high of $69.97.
Intertek Group Company Profile
